English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

New York: Pro-Palestinian protesters enter Fox News building

0
Pro-Palestinian protesters enter Fox News

SHAFAQNA- Videos shared on social media showed a group of protesters chanting slogans and holding a banner reading, “Fox News’ Lies Cover Up Genocide!”. USA’s media outlets have been criticised for their coverage of the war in Gaza.

The decision by some American journalists and media networks to embed with the Israeli military has drawn particular scorn, with observers saying the reports that emerge from such a deployment cannot be considered fair.

Media outlets with the Israeli forces have acknowledged that they can only film with military approval and that Israel must also greenlight any footage before it is released.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Palestinians blocked from prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque for 6th consecutive Friday

asadian

Vatican: Pope to meet Palestinians, families of captives

asadian

Humanitarian agencies: Gaza faces threat of starvation and disease

asadian

Gaza’s oldest Mosque ‘hit’ by Israeli air strike

asadian

UN: Food-water ‘practically non-existent’ in Gaza

asadian

Germany proposes bill to enforce pro-Israel sentiment as condition obtaining citizenship

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.