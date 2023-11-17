New York: Pro-Palestinian protesters enter Fox News building

SHAFAQNA- Videos shared on social media showed a group of protesters chanting slogans and holding a banner reading, “Fox News’ Lies Cover Up Genocide!”. USA’s media outlets have been criticised for their coverage of the war in Gaza.
The decision by some American journalists and media networks to embed with the Israeli military has drawn particular scorn, with observers saying the reports that emerge from such a deployment cannot be considered fair.
Media outlets with the Israeli forces have acknowledged that they can only film with military approval and that Israel must also greenlight any footage before it is released.
Source: aljazeera