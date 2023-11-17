English
Vatican: Pope to meet Palestinians, families of captives

SHAFAQNA-The Vatican told Reuters news agency that Pope Francis will meet next Wednesday with a delegation of Palestinians with family in Gaza and with families of captives being held by Hamas in the enclave.

The meetings will be separate.

“With these meetings, which are of an exclusively humanitarian character, Pope Francis wants to show his spiritual closeness to the sufferings of both,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

Pope Francis had earlier called for an end to the fighting in Gaza and has appealed for more aid to be allowed in.

