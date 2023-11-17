Palestinians blocked from prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque for 6th consecutive Friday

SHAFAQNA-For the sixth consecutive week, the Israeli forces imposed tight restrictions on Palestinian access to Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem during the Friday prayer ,, leaving the mosque all but empty.

An official with the Waqf Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu that only around 4,000 Palestinians, most of them elderly, had managed to reach the venerated mosque to perform Friday prayers – down sharply from the usual 50,000.

The official, who asked not to be named, added that the mosque appeared to be empty due to strict Israeli control of the streets.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces have been heavily deployed across occupied East Jerusalem, particularly in the Old City and the entrances leading to the mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians were forced to perform Friday prayers in the streets near the Old City area after being barred from entering the mosque itself.

The Israeli side gave no reasons for restricting Muslims’ access to Al-Aqsa for prayers.

Before the Israeli restrictions, at least 50,000 Palestinians used to perform the Friday prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly on the holy day of Friday.

