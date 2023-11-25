Expert: End of Gaza war may change geostrategic position of Gaza and Tel Aviv

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Associate professor of political geography at Tehran University, says about the future of Gaza: Assuming that the Hamas organization is completely destroyed, Israel must give in to the independent state of Palestine, which will be the most historic victory for the Palestinians since the occupation until today. Most likely, Jerusalem will become an international neutral zone. I consider this war as a renaissance for the Palestinians, which will even lay the foundation for the formation of a new geostrategic territory in the world. It will revolutionize the geopolitics of West and Southwest Asia. However, Israel will remain as a dependent actor in the region because the US needs this geopolitical arm in the region for a long time.

The end of the Gaza war may change the geostrategic position of Gaza and Tel Aviv

Dr. Kiomars Yazdanpanah, in an interview with Shafaqna Future, stated: This war is dangerous in every way and has its regional and global consequences. The end of this battle may change the position of Gaza and Tel Aviv from a geostrategic point of view, and instead of Gaza, Tel Aviv will be placed in the historical environment. Therefore, if we look at the new war from this point of view, any possible victory is the same as defeat for Israel, because the doctrine of ” From the Nile to the Euphrates” will practically be forgotten and Israel will lose at least its strategic depth in the Mediterranean and must wait for the next shocks.

I consider the Gaza war as a renaissance for the Palestinians

He added: The more important point is that assuming that the Hamas organization is completely destroyed, Israel must surrender to the independent state of Palestine, which will be the most historic victory for the Palestinians since the occupation until today, and most likely Jerusalem will become an international neutral zone. I consider this war as a renaissance for the Palestinians, which will even lay the foundation for the formation of a new geostrategic territory in the world. It will revolutionize the geopolitics of West and Southwest Asia. However, Israel will remain as a dependent actor in the region because the US needs this geopolitical arm in the region for a long time.

The doctrine of “Nile to Euphrates” will join the graveyard of history

After the end of the war, the Islamic countries of the region will simultaneously advance the strategy of sustainable security and guarantee peace with the formation of the Palestinian state

Yazdanpanah, stating that on the other hand, this war will prove that Israel will stop greedy for territorial occupation and the doctrine of the Nile to the Euphrates will join the graveyard of history, stated: The Islamic countries of the region will simultaneously advance the strategy of sustainable security and guarantee peace with the formation of the Palestinian state, and this issue may surprise Iran. This war will definitely have different and unexpected achievements for the region and the world, and the fact that Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah did not officially declare war in his speech on Friday is a sign of unexpected events in the region. In this regard, the silence of most of the Arab geopolitical sphere and the dramatic movements of countries like Turkey indicate the acceptance of the principle of transformation in the occupied territories, and if the Israeli army achieves 75% of the possible goals in the war, the last stage of the operation will be taken over by the US army to prevent any possible entry of regional countries into the war.

If the scenarios go as written, Ismail Haniyeh, if he survives, will become a participative and compromising political actor in the new Palestine.

History will not forget Israel’s crimes

He continued: One thing to note about the continuation and consequences of this war is the intensity of action and the extent of new ammunition and bombs that are used to achieve the goals. These weapons are merciless and deadly, and the amount of casualties is unimaginable, so the death toll, especially children and women, is very high, and for this reason, the actions of Yemen’s Ansarullah from a long distance and the partisan wars of Hezbollah forces are currently very insignificant in changing the equations of war and affecting the military power of the Israeli army, and it is unlikely that they can be a major obstacle in stopping the war.

Israel is sure about the support of the Western powers and enjoys all the support, but it must be emphasized that Israel has created the greatest hatred in the world for itself through the massacre of Palestinian children, and this will mark the important issue of Israel’s global isolation. History will not forget Israel’s crimes.

Source: Shafaqna Persian