Expert on regional issues: Israelis looking for “evacuation of Gaza”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An expert on regional issues says: Israelis are focusing on Gaza and are suppressing people’s reactions and uprisings in the West Bank. Israel works point by point and does not follow a regional war because then it will definitely be suppressed and has a dark destiny.

The Israelis seek to evacuate Gaza

Mr. Mosayeb Naimi in an interview with Shafaqna Future, stated: Since the beginning of the attack on Gaza by the Americans, the Israeli regime has planned to move the people of Gaza to Egypt and some Arab countries. Later, it has been postponed, but the vicious and brutal attacks against the people, the children and women of Gaza, the destruction of the houses of the residents of this region, the attack on hospitals, and the denial of any facilities to the people of Gaza indicate the same issue and show that the Israelis are looking to evacuate Gaza.

He added: “Yesterday, Israel’s security minister publicly announced that we should vacate the Gaza area and settle the Israeli settlers in those areas, but this will not be achieved with the reaction of the resistance and with the stability that exists in that area.”

Crimes that have occurred in Gaza have awakened the conscience of humanity to a great extent

For decades, Israel has been working towards driving out the Palestinians and de-Palestinizing, and this goal is costly and heavy for them. The crimes that have occurred in Gaza have awakened the conscience of humanity to a great extent. The danger of genocide and dealing with the regulations and laws claimed by the West is felt.

Naimi said: Dragging the United States and European countries to this scene and participating in this crime by delivering military facilities and destructive weapons and weapons that will be tested for the first time in Gaza to determine the amount of killing and the way the weapons work is one of these evidences. Also, the dimension of political support and prohibition of any kind of condemnation for Israel in international circles, show a coordinated scenario that is going on in coordination between the US and five European countries and Israel. The people of these countries are fed up with these actions and we see that in many countries, including America, France, Germany and England, people have protested and consider this genocide a crime against humanity. If this routine becomes normal, no part of the world will be safe and any regime can destroy other ethnicities and races under the pretext of suppressing the opposition.

A regional war is much more dangerous for Israel

Naimi said: I don’t think that such a thing is in the mind of the West and the countries of the region at this stage. The Israelis are focusing on Gaza and suppressing people’s reactions and uprisings in the West Bank. Israel works point by point and does not seek a regional war because then it will definitely be suppressed and has a dark destiny. The duty of the groups who are with the people of Gaza is to support them, and how they will keep these groups silent is one of the main questions. Although the situation is not predictable and the consequences of war will cost the maximum for resistance, it is much more dangerous for Israel. Today we are witnessing the reverse migration and reverse migration of Israelis. In this situation, capitals will also migrate and the Israeli regime will be in a difficult situation. Today, the majority of Israelis are seeking to oust Netanyahu so that they can change the scene a little and the Israeli regime can stop the attack without declaring defeat.

Source: Shafaqna Persian