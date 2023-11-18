Great state of panic at al-Shifa Hospital: Israeli army has given hospital one hour to evacuate

SHAFAQNA-Israeli forces have given Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital one hour to evacuate.Al-Shifa Hospital doctor says Israeli forces’ evacuation order impossible.

Israeli forces have been accused of ransacking al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where thousands of patients, medics and displaced people are trapped.

Al-Shifa Hospital administrators say 40 patients, including four premature babies, have died since November 11 due to power outages, the UN reports.

Israel is to allow two fuel trucks per day into Gaza to power water and sewage operations. Aid groups say the amount is far from adequate.

The health system has collapsed in Gaza, just one element of a wider humanitarian crisis amid fears of disease and starvation.

At least 26 Palestinians, mostly children, have been killed in an Israeli bombardment of Khan Younis city in south Gaza, Palestinian news agency Wafa reports.

At least 12,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at about 1,200.

‘Appalling scenes’ outside al-Shifa hospital

Omar Zaqout says he and other people have been forced to leave the hospital by Israeli forces, and that scenes outside the facility were “appalling”.

“We were told to leave through al-Wahda road. Dozens of dead bodies are scattered on the road,” he told Al Jazeera. “Many homeless people who cannot walk are left out in the open.”

Zaquot said the water supply at al-Shifa has been out for more than a week, leading to what he called an “absence of hygiene and cleanliness”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com