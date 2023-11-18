English
MEE: Saudi Arabia detains worshippers praying for Gaza in holy sites

Saudi Arabia detains worshippers praying for Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia is detaining worshippers displaying shows of solidarity for Gaza and praying for Palestine at holy sites in Mecca and Medina.

A British actor and presenter who was on a religious pilgrimage with his family in Mecca said he was detained by soldiers for wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh.

Islah Abdur-Rahman decided to go on the Islamic pilgrimage in late October, and has raised concerns over the crackdown on any symbols or displays of solidarity for Palestine in Saudi Arabia.

“I was stopped by four soldiers for wearing a white keffiyeh around my head and a Palestinian coloured tasbih [rosary beads] around my wrist,” he told Middle East Eye.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

