USA investigates colleges for Islamophobia & antisemitism complaints

SHAFAQNA-The USA government opened discrimination investigations this week into half a dozen universities, including Columbia, Cooper Union and Cornell in New York, following complaints about antisemitic and anti-Muslim harassment after the Israel-Palestine war broke out.

Since the start of the war on Oct. 7, the USA Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has also opened inquiries into Wellesley College in Massachusetts, the University of Pennsylvania and Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, along with a K-12 school district, Maize Unified in Kansas.

Source: nytimes

www.shafaqna.com

