Bombings everywhere in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Palestinians fleeing the north of the Gaza Strip have been targeted by deadly Israeli airstrikes despite heeding orders to move south

Airstrikes, destroyed houses and loved ones annihilated by bombs: Palestinians who fled the north of the Gaza Strip on Israeli orders have found no trace of the safety promised to them.

Nada Abu Hiya is eight years old and suffered her third bombing of the war at the Nuseirat refugee camp on Friday.

“First they bombed my grandfather’s house where we lived” in Gaza City, she told AFP. “Then we went to Deir el-Balah, where we were bombed again.

“So we came here and they bombed us again.”

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

