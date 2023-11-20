Expert: War in Gaza may result in “losing of Democrats in US presidential election”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Regarding the events in Gaza and the possibilities ahead, a university professor says: Democrats may lose the US presidential election due to the war in Gaza and continuation of the war, because the world public opinion in the US declares its position on brutal killing of Israelis. The US and the ruling party will be one of the losers in this war.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Dr. Seyyed Ata Taghavi Asl said: the current situation in Gaza is unpredictable, anything can happen. Intensity of violence may be reduced. Americans are lobbying for two things. The first movement of Americans is to travel to countries that have friendly relations with Iran to convince them not to attack the U.S military bases and intensify the crisis if the resistance groups obey Iran. On the other hand, they are consulting with influential Arab countries to explore how a possible ceasefire can be conducted fairly. Both currents are followed by Americans. Today, Israel is one of the main losers in public opinion in the Islamic world and the world. Whatever the war prolongs more, Israel will become more vulnerable, being hated and come under assault in public opinion.

Russia and China are now the two winners in the war in Gaza

He explained: China and Russia were the winners of this war. Indeed, Chinese attract the attention of the Arabs in the region and support Palestine and Gaza diplomatically but they do not practically take any action. They make a living and make money through the crisis in Gaza, and enhance the possibility of investment in Arab countries via their positioning. On the other hand, the crisis has shifted from Ukraine to Gaza, and although it has not been determined who has been the main agent of this war, Russians have used this opportunity and the world and many world powers have shifted their look from Ukraine to Gaza. Now, Russia and China are the two winners in the war in Gaza.

Democrats may lose elections due to the war in Gaza and continuation of the war

He continued: The US hurt by this issue. The events that happened during the hostage-taking in Iran and Carter’s not entering the White House in the second round may be repeated this time and continuation of the war in Gaza may show its effect on the political atmosphere in the US. This is because the war in Gaza continues and Israel will become more vulnerable, and this situation will cost the US dearly. Democrats may lose elections due to the war in Gaza and continuation of the war, since the world public opinion in the US declares its position on brutal killing of Israelis. The US and the ruling party will be one of the losers in this war. Today, the US government is doing its best to both support the Israeli government and convince the Arab world and prevent continuation of this war. Now, this war is penetrating the lower layers of American public opinion and can be challenging in elections in the United States.

