Deportation of Afghan refugees, a security challenge for Pakistan?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by Arshad Sangral- Currently, the Pakistani government’s campaign to deport Afghan refugees is ongoing on a large scale. Deportation of refugees started in the same month and two lakh refugees have been deported from Pakistan so far.

The deportation campaign and reports of mistreatment and harassment of Afghan refugees are causing outrage among the Afghan Taliban. These Afghan rulers have urged the Pakistani authorities to desist from such ‘brutal acts’.

In this regard, Mullah Muhammad Hasan Akhund, the current head of the government of Afghanistan, said in a statement, “Pakistani rulers, the current interim government and military generals must follow Islamic principles, prioritize the future and stop mistreatment of Afghan refugees and confiscation of their properties.” It should be avoided.”

Afghan Taliban and TTP

But the complex and tense relationship between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban is not limited to such diplomatic statements.

After the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, several militant organizations in Pakistan formed a group called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which was actually a branch of the Afghan Taliban. After its formation, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP declared that since the Pakistani government had sided with the US in the war that began in 2001, the Pakistani army had become a “renegade force” and would fight against it. It is permissible.

Since then TTP has carried out hundreds of attacks in Pakistan.

These include the attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in 2014, after which Pakistani authorities and forces launched a large-scale operation against terrorists. As a result, most of the Pakistan-based militants shifted to Afghanistan, from where they continued to attack Pakistan. These attacks have increased since the Afghan Taliban regained power in Kabul in 2021.

Potential security issues

Since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, there has also been a severe economic crisis and millions of people have to rely on aid to survive.

In this context, Peshawar-based analyst Dr. Faizullah Jan believes that the return of millions of refugees to Afghanistan at such a time may make it more difficult for the Afghan government to deal with these problems.

Speaking to DW, he said that this will also increase the sentiments of Afghans against Pakistan and given the current situation, the Afghan government may also be forced to take a tougher approach with the Pakistani government.

Peshawar University-affiliated Dr. Noreen Naseer is also concerned that under these circumstances, the Afghan government may decide to support the militants in Pakistan.

Speaking to DW in this regard, he said that the Afghan Taliban are already accused of secretly supporting the TTP, and the deportation of the refugees and the resulting outrage against the Pakistani authorities. Because of this, the Afghan authorities can now openly negotiate with these ideological allies. He said that if this happens, it can be disastrous for Pakistan.

Regarding the deportation campaign, Islamabad-based analyst Ehsanullah Tipu Mehsud said that from the perspective of the Afghan Taliban, it appears that the move is aimed at pressuring them to take action against the TTP.

He further said that there is now a fear that the soldiers under the Afghan Taliban may support TTP’s attacks in Pakistan, which will create a major security problem for Pakistan.

And since some Afghans claim ownership of parts of Balochistan, there are fears in some quarters that tensions with Pakistan could lead to an increase in insurgency in the province.

Apart from this, a retired general of Pakistan, Ghulam Mustafa, says that India can also take advantage of the current situation.

“In case of any conflict, Pakistan may face India on the eastern front and another hostile regime on the western front,” he said while talking to media.

Source: SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN

www.shafaqna.com