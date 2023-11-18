USIP: Afghanistan’s economy once again nears precipice

SHAFAQNA-Despite some signs of stabilization, Afghanistan’s Economy now faces renewed crisis as humanitarian aid dries up, United States Institute of Peace (USIP) reported.

More than two years into Taliban rule, Afghanistan remains one of the poorest countries in the world with some of the highest humanitarian needs. The situation has shown some signs of stabilizing over the last year — but many Afghan households are still struggling to procure basic needs, and many women have been driven from the workforce altogether. Unfortunately, financial troubles loom ahead, and the already beleaguered Afghan economy is now projected to decline. Combined with population growth and the influx of thousands of Afghans forced to return from neighboring Pakistan, this is a recipe for increased humanitarian need over the longer term in the absence of major structural and political reforms.

Two recent World Bank reports lay out the landscape of the Afghan economy and the situation of Afghan households.

Source: usip

