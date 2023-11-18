WHO: 170 Israeli attacks on healthcare facilities in West Bank since Oct. 7

SHAFAQNA-Health care facilities in the occupied West Bank have faced more than 170 Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, the World Health Organization reported.

“WHO is concerned about the continued escalation of attacks on health care in the West Bank,” the UN agency said in a statement on X.

“Today, at least six paramedics (were) made to exit Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, after which they were searched and detained,” the organization said, adding that “three ambulances were also searched.”

“Health care is not a target,” the WHO stressed, referring to international rules of war barring hospitals, schools, and other civilian facilities from being attacked.

The WHO called for “the active protection of health workers and health facilities.”

Source: aa

