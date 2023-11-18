APEC summit ends with unity on WTO reform but not Gaza

SHAFAQNA-APEC leaders have shown divisions over the wars in Ukraine and Gaza after a two-day summit of the APEC Forum while pledging support for reform of the World Trade Organization.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit concluded with a resounding call for a new era of investment, economic growth, and enhanced energy access in the region, as articulated in the leaders’ final declaration paper obtained by Sputnik.

On the war on Gaza, an APEC chair’s statement noted the bloc had merely “exchanged views on the ongoing crisis.”

“Some leaders objected to the inclusion of this language in the accompanying 2023 Apec leaders’ Golden Gate Declaration on the basis that they do not believe that Apec is a forum to discuss geopolitical issues,” the chair’s statement said.

