Five countries seek ICC probe into ‘war crimes’ in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Five countries, including South Africa and Bangladesh, on Friday called for an International Criminal Court investigation into Israel’s indiscriminate war on the Gaza Strip.

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti – all ICC members – had sought an investigation of “the situation in the state of Palestine”.

Khan said in a statement that an investigation into events in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank started in March 2021 now “extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks that took place on October, 2023.”

Khan, who recently went to the main crossing point between Gaza and Egypt, said his team had collected a “significant volume ” of evidence on “relevant incidents” in the war.

Source: newarab

