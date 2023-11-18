WHO: Iraq’s demand for mental health professionals is growing

SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organization estimates that for every 100,000 Iraqis there are just two mental health workers.

Raghad Qassem searched all over Iraq’s capital Baghdad for a psychologist she could talk to about her problems, before finally settling for consultations online.

It was the best she could do in a state haunted by decades of conflict and trauma, where mental health is poorly treated and professionals are few and far between.

The World Health Organization estimates that in a country of 43 million, there are just two mental health workers for every 100,000 Iraqis.

