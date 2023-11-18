USA: Muslim student in SF assaulted by classmates after school

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim student,12, in San Francisco has reported an Islamophobic attack by two classmates .

“It makes me feel really sad,” the 12-year-old girl told KTVU on Friday. “All of this is because of what’s happening in the Middle East right now.”

The seventh-grade student was walking home from Francisco Middle School on Oct. 25 when she was allegedly punched in the back of the head, which caused her to fall.

“Somebody starts punching me in the back of my head, and after that I fall down,” she said. “I hit my head really hard on the ground…that’s when she starts saying the F-word and she says, ‘Muslims.’ “

While the girl was on the ground, one of the alleged assailants hit her multiple times in the chest and ribs.

The victim sustained a concussion as a result of the assault. She identified her assailants as two of her classmates – both girls – after looking at a yearbook.

“The school needs to take corrective action, and they need to move quickly,” said Zahra Billoo, executive director of the San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-SFBA).

The school district said in a statement they are investigating the incident. Francisco Middle School is the same school where a student was stabbed in March, allegedly by another student.