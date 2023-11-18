USA: Man shot and wounded outside Rhode Island Islamic Center

The shooting occurred amid reported increases in Islamophobia across the USA after war in Gaza. But police would not immediately discuss whether they were focusing on any specific, possible reasons for the shooting.

Providence’s Police Chief, Oscar Perez, said the victim of the shooting was associated with the Mosque and had set up a table from which to sell “Islamic goods” when he was shot in the lower half of his body, according to the local news station WPRI.

An officer who happened to be driving in the area heard the gunfire, Perez said, according to WPRI. The victim, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital to be treated for wounds that were not considered life-threatening.