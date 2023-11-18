Science: Fern proteins fight plant pests and could pave the way for powerful new pesticides

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The beautiful ferns that decorate window sills and gardens have amazing powers. Biologists have long known that this ancient group of plants is better at warding off hungry insects than other plant species, and now they’re trying to understand why. They have discovered fern proteins that kill and repel pests, and most recently have shown promise against insects resistant to commonly used natural pesticides.

According to Science News, the new protein, described in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) last month, leads to a growing arsenal of potential new alternatives to chemical pesticides. “These proteins have great potential and could be a new mode of action for pesticides,” says entomologist Juan Luis Jurato Fuentes of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Since the late 1930s, proteins isolated from a soil bacterium called Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) have been a mainstay of natural pest control. Initially used as insecticidal sprays, scientists have recently engineered the genes for these proteins in crops. In 2019, farmers around the world planted more than 100 million hectares of these genetically modified crops.

Source: Science News www.shafaqna.com