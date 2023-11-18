English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

UN chief stresses roadmap for reintegration of Afghanistan into international system

0

SHAFAQNA-The third recommendation of the assessment of the situation of Afghanistan to the UN Security Council by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, called for a roadmap for reintegration of the country into the international system.

In a document seen by TOLOnews, Guterres made four recommendations including building confidence by addressing the immediate needs of Afghans, continuing cooperation on key security, regional and political issues and a roadmap for reintegration of the state of Afghanistan into the international system as well as mechanisms to support engagement.

A part of his third recommendation highlighted the importance of beginning a more coherent political engagement process by the international community and Afghan stakeholders.

The document also stressed the need for international obligations of the State of Afghanistan with suggested benchmarks to indicate progress in meeting them, and a call for an intra-Afghan political process that will build toward inclusive constitution-making.

“Progress in both of these components will build toward an end state of the international community’s normalization of relations with the State of Afghanistan,” the document reads.

Torek Farhadi, a political analyst, told TOLOnews that the assessment shows that there has not been development in important issues.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s Secretary-General recommends assessment of Afghanistan to UNSC

asadian

UN’s Chief: “Something clearly wrong” with Israel’s military operations

asadian

Khatami in letter to Guterres: “Israeli current operations evident instances of crimes against humanity, genocide and ethnic cleansing”

asadian

UN’s Secretary-General horrified by Israeli attack on ambulance convoy in Gaza

asadian

UN’s Chief responds after Israel threatens to reject visas for UN’s officials

asadian

UN’s Chief’s comments on violations of law in Gaza angering Israel

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.