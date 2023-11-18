English
Research: High maternal stress during pregnancy is associated with child behavior problems

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Children whose mothers experience high levels of stress, anxiety, and depression during pregnancy may be at higher risk for mental health and behavioral problems in childhood and adolescence, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. 

According to Science Daily, “Our study shows that stress during pregnancy has a small but persistent effect on the risk of aggressive, inattentive, and impulsive behavior in children,” said study author Irene Tung, PhD, of California State University Dominguez Hills. “These findings reinforce the evidence that providing comprehensive mental health care and support during pregnancy can be an important step in preventing behavioral problems in children.”

Overall, researchers found that women who reported more anxiety, depression or stress during pregnancy were more likely to have children with more ADHD symptoms or have more difficulty with aggressive or hostile behavior as reported by parents or teachers.

Source: Science Daily

