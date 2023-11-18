Israel massacres 200 refugees in Gaza schools

SHAFAQNA-Israeli forces commit two additional massacres at al-Fakhoura and Tal al-Zaatar schools, where forcibly displaced Palestinians were taking refuge.

Following the restoration of communication after the blackout, reporters confirmed that Israeli occupation forces, under the veil of darkness, had carried out two additional massacres at al-Fakhoura and Tal al-Zaatar schools, where forcibly displaced Palestinians from Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip were taking refuge.

“Israel” bombed the refugee schools overnight, killing scores of Palestinians while they were sleeping.

As per the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai al-Kaila, the number of martyrs in the Israeli bombing of al-Fakhoura School has risen to 200.

It is noteworthy that al-Fakhoura School is the largest school in Jabalia camp, housing thousands of displaced people from Gaza who left their homes due to the violent Israeli airstrikes.

