Dozens killed as Israeli army continues ‘pounding’ southern Gaza

SHAFAQNA-About 31 Palestinians have been killed in separate strikes that took place at the Nuseirat refugee camp and another refugee camp. Two journalists are among the victims.

Witnesses have described being forced to leave al-Shifa Hospital despite Israel claiming patients, medical staff and war-displaced people left voluntarily.
A deal on captives has not yet been reached between Israel and Hamas, a White House spokesperson told Reuters after The Washington Post said a US-brokered deal was close.
At least 12,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll in Hamas’s attacks stands at about 1,200.

