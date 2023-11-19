Almayadeen: Israel’s credibility has been challenged due to dissemination of inaccurate information

SHAFAQNA-Despite extensive public relations endeavors, “Israel’s” credibility has been called into question due to the spread of false and staged information and propaganda of disinformation.

“Israel” is actively engaged in both brutal aggression on Gaza and a parallel battle to garner international support, particularly from the United States, for its perceived justifications of a real-time genocide.

Despite intensive efforts in public relations, including embedded journalism, exploiting social media, and providing representatives for TV appearances, “Israel’s” credibility has been challenged due to the dissemination of inaccurate or disputed information, a new report by NBC News highlight

Source: almayadeen

