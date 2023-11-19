EU approved digitisation of Schengen visa

SHAFAQNA-The European Union approved the digitisation of the Schengen visa process , a move that could save applicants the need to hand in required documents in-person.

The EU Council adopted two regulations that include the establishment of an EU visa application platform and instead replacing the passport visa sticker with a “cryptographically signed barcode.”

The bloc’s statement on the decision added that the “in-person appearance will only be necessary for first-time applicants” and those “whose biometric data are no longer valid and people with a new travel document.

Data published by SchengenVisaInfo.com in August found that nationals from Qatar, Kuwaiti and Kosovo filed the most visa applications per capita in 2022 to Europe.

