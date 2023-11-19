English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

EU approved digitisation of Schengen visa

0
digitisation of Schengen visa

SHAFAQNA-The European Union approved the digitisation of the Schengen visa process , a move that could save applicants the need to hand in required documents in-person.

The EU Council adopted two regulations that include the establishment of an EU visa application platform and instead replacing the passport visa sticker with a “cryptographically signed barcode.”

The bloc’s statement on the decision added that the “in-person appearance will only be necessary for first-time applicants” and those “whose biometric data are no longer valid and people with a new travel document.

Data published by SchengenVisaInfo.com in August found that nationals from Qatar, Kuwaiti and Kosovo filed the most visa applications per capita in 2022 to Europe.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Expert: We will face “several new world powers and new blockings” in future

asadian

Georgian PM: Tbilisi will not obey EU’s policy

asadian

EU: 26 people were arrested for violating law prohibiting Victory Day celebrations

asadian

Cyprus proposes using Eastern Mediterranean gas instead of Russian gas

asadian

Slovak farmers loss due to cheap Ukrainian agricultural products

asadian

EU warns Twitter of sanctions over Journalists’ ban

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.