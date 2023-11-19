Hamas’s Leader urges Arab-Islamic committee to urgently stop Israeli war against Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Head of the Hamas group’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, urged the Arab-Islamic Committee to urgently convene “to discuss ways to stop the war and to break the siege on the Gaza Strip.”

he Arab-Islamic ministerial committee was formed by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit held in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 11 to follow up on the implementation of the summit’s outcomes to end the Israeli bloody onslaught on Gaza.

Haniyeh stressed “the need to quickly act to oblige Israel to abide by the international resolutions that called for ending the (Israeli) aggression on the Palestinian people and to protect the hospitals (in Gaza).”

A statement noted that the Hamas’s Leader held talks with leaders and officials on the regional and international levels in light of the Israeli “brutal massacres” against Palestinians displaced in UN-run schools.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com