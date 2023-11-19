English
Arab-Islamic FMs to visit China to end Gaza war

Foreign Ministers from Arab and Muslim

SHAFAQNA-Foreign Ministers from Arab and Muslim countries will visit China on Monday to end the war in Gaza, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.

The tour will be the first step for the Islamic Ministerial Committee to carry out decisions reached at the Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh earlier this month, Prince Faisal said on the sidelines of the IISS Manama Security Summit in Bahrain, in comments posted by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X on Saturday.

The ministers will visit several other capitals after China to convey a strong message of achieving an immediate ceasefire and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the minister noted.

