Gaza: Food is running out amid Israel’s war of starvation

SHAFAQNA-The closure of crossings to the Gaza Strip, displacement of thousands and bombing of bakeries have worsened the food crisis.

Samar Rabie is wondering how she is going to feed the 15 people living with her. The mother of four has been hosting her husband’s friends and their families, who were displaced from Gaza City, in her home in Khan Younis, and is struggling to find basic items like bread.

“I went to one of the malls to buy some things, but I did not find anything,” the 28-year-old says.

The shelves are empty, with no sugar, legumes, cheese or any other kind of dairy products.

