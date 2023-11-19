English
New arab: US, Israel & Hamas in talks to reach deal to pause conflict

talks to reach deal to pause conflict

SHAFAQNA-The United States, Israel and Hamas are in discussions of a tentative agreement which may free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the deal.

As part of the detailed, six-page agreement, all parties would freeze combat operations for at least five days while “an initial 50 or more hostages are released in smaller groups every 24 hours”, the Post reported.

However, a fixed deal has not yet been reached between Israel and Hamas, a White House spokesperson has emphasised, according to the Reuters news agency.

The US is continuing to work to get a deal between the two sides, the spokesperson said. A second US official confirmed no deal had been reached.

Source: newarab

