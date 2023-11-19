Making printed robots with bones, ligaments and tendons using a new laser scanning technique

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers have for the first time successfully printed a robotic hand with bones, ligaments and tendons made of different polymers using a new laser scanning technique. This new technology will allow it to 3D print special plastics with elastic properties in a single operation. This opens up completely new possibilities for the production of soft robotic structures.

According to Science Daily, 3D printing is rapidly advancing and the range of materials available is expanding significantly. This technology was previously limited to fast-curing plastics, but is now also suitable for slow-curing plastics. They have the decisive advantage of improved elastic properties, increased durability and robustness.