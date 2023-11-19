Korea & Indonesia sign halal certification agreement

SHAFAQNA-Halal food authorities of Korea and Indonesia have signed a mutual certification recognition agreement.

According to the ministry, the Seoul-based Korea Muslim Foundation and the Korea Halal Authority Corp. forged the agreement with Indonesia’s Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency, also known as BPJPH, on Saturday in Jakarta.

Under the agreement, domestic agricultural and food companies, upon receiving halal certification in Korea, will be able to export to Indonesia without the need for separate certification from the local halal certification agency.

Source: koreatimes

