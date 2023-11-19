Almayadeen: Poll points, clout Biden’s main concern in opposite narratives on Gaza

SHAFAQNA-USA President Joe Biden focuses on all that matters, appeasing both sides amid diverging narratives on the administration’s policies when it comes to the war on Gaza.

US President Joe Biden has his eyes set on his clout as people are dying in occupied Palestine, wherein he is trying to appease both pro-Palestinian and Zionist Americans by offering two different narratives on what is going on in light of the war on Gaza.

The Biden administration is sending out two entirely different copies of official White House correspondence to US citizens whose focus could not be more different, according to NBC News.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com