English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

France: Instrumentalisation of war in Gaza to fuel Anti-Muslim racism

0
war in Gaza to fuel Anti-Muslim racism

SHAFAQNA-Abdallah Zekri, a member of the leadership of the French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM) and president of the Observatory against Islamophobia (OCI), denounced what he described as the “instrumentalisation of war in Gaza to fuel hatred against Muslims”.

“We would like to be given the names of the alleged perpetrators [of antisemitic acts], to be told whether they are truly French Muslims, or rather racists, activists from identity movements, or foreigners,” said Zekri.

Zekri added that many mosques and Muslims in France have been subjected to direct threats, including on news channels and social media, where “an uninhibited outpouring of hatred against Muslims is expressed daily with full impunity”.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Almayadeen: Yemeni Armed Forces capture Israeli ship in Red Sea

asadian

Almayadeen: Poll points, clout Biden’s main concern in opposite narratives on Gaza

asadian

New arab: US, Israel & Hamas in talks to reach deal to pause conflict

asadian

Gaza: Food is running out amid Israel’s war of starvation

asadian

Arab-Islamic FMs to visit China to end Gaza war

asadian

Hamas’s Leader urges Arab-Islamic committee to urgently stop Israeli war against Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.