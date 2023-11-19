France: Instrumentalisation of war in Gaza to fuel Anti-Muslim racism

SHAFAQNA-Abdallah Zekri, a member of the leadership of the French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM) and president of the Observatory against Islamophobia (OCI), denounced what he described as the “instrumentalisation of war in Gaza to fuel hatred against Muslims”.

“We would like to be given the names of the alleged perpetrators [of antisemitic acts], to be told whether they are truly French Muslims, or rather racists, activists from identity movements, or foreigners,” said Zekri.

Zekri added that many mosques and Muslims in France have been subjected to direct threats, including on news channels and social media, where “an uninhibited outpouring of hatred against Muslims is expressed daily with full impunity”.

