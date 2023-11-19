English
Almayadeen: Yemeni Armed Forces capture Israeli ship in Red Sea

Yemeni Armed Forces capture Israeli ship

SHAFAQNA-The Yemeni Armed Forces detain an Israeli cargo ship in the Red Sea in the latest escalation against the Israeli occupation in light of its genocide in Gaza.

The Yemeni Naval Forces managed to capture an Israeli ship in the depths of the Red Sea, sources familiar with the matter told Al Mayadeen on Sunday.

Reportedly, 52 people aboard the Israeli ship, presumably a vehicle carrier, were detained, Al Mayadeen’s sources added, revealing that the Yemeni Armed Forces were working on revealing their identities and nationalities.

The ship is called the Galaxy Leader. It is Bahamian-flagged but owned by an Israeli businessman.

Source: almayadeen

