Gaza Siege: Indonesian Hospital Surrounded by Israeli Tanks

SHAFAQNA- Israeli tanks surround Indonesian Hospital in Gaza where at least eight people killed following direct Israeli strikes since the morning (20 Nov. 2023). Doctors, patients killed and injured as result of the latest Israeli attacks on the hospital since early morning.

Gaza’s health ministry director dismissed Israel’s claim that it had found a Hamas tunnel at the Al-Shifa Hospital, describing it as a “pure lie”. More than 13,000 people killed in Gaza since Israeli bombardment began on October 7. In Israel, the official death toll in Hamas’s attacks stands at about 1,200.

Situation at Indonesian Hospital ‘catastrophic

The hospital’s Spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra reported the latest developments: We fear Israeli forces will repeat what it did at Al-Shifa Hospital. The situation is catastrophic and Israeli forces are only intensifying their attacks. Medical staff at the Indonesian Hospital are insisting that will stay to treat the wounded. There are around 700 people, including medical staff and injured people, inside the hospital.

Source: aljazeera

