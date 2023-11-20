English
Israeli forces conducted raids across West Bank

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces conducted raids across the occupied West Bank, including in the city of Hebron. Israeli forces have raided homes in Ash-Shuweika suburb in the city of Tulkarem, Palestinian sources told Al-Jazeera.

Fighting also broke out between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces after the latter raided the Far’a camp in Tubas in the northern occupied West Bank. Israeli forces also raided the Aqbat Jabr camp in Jericho city, the Umm Ash-Sharayet neighbourhood in Ramallah, the town of Tuqu in Bethlehem, and Hebron

Source: aljazeeera

