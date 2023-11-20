SHAFAQNA-As images of destruction and massacre began to emerge from the Gaza Strip, the international public’s attention focused more on Palestinians and Israel losing support from global public.

While the images of the tragedy in the Gaza Strip spread in the media day by day, Israel seems to be losing the “fight” it is waging to garner the international public’s support amid its attacks against the illegally blockaded region.

Israel attaches great importance to international support for the continuation of the attacks, which have entered their second month, and predicts that the conflicts will continue for a longer time due to the inability of its army to achieve the targets it has set.

With the start of the clashes on Oct. 7, Israel used the footage taken on the first day from Israeli towns surrounding the Gaza Strip in its propaganda to the international public and received the support of the West, especially the US.

