IAEA approves three new national projects for Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Qatar receiving IAEA approval for three new national nuclear energy-based projects.

Qatar is set to begin work on three new national projects in January 2024 after receiving approval from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), state-run Qatar News Agency reported.

The projects, set to be completed in 2027, include technical cooperation in the field of cancer diagnoses, especially for child patients, tackling certain diseases found in animals, as well as the management of naturally occurring radioactive waste materials (NORM) from national oil and gas extraction.

During a November 15 press conference held at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change’s (MoECC) headquarters, Abdul Hadi Nasser Al Marri, the MoECC’s Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs, said the Radiation and Chemical Protections Department will be updating its 2013 NORM regulations.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com