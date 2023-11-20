English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

AA: Palestinian women displaying great struggle for existence

0
Palestinian women

SHAFAQNA-Women in Palestinian territories, which have been occupied piece by piece since 1948, have been displaying a great struggle for existence.

Women in the Palestinian territories, which have been occupied piece by piece since 1948, have been displaying a great struggle for existence and women’s activism for the last 75 years. Unfortunately, this women’s struggle is well outside what the “first world” considers acceptable women’s activism. The essence and form of the struggle varies considerably because the world has not seen it, it does not comply with Western feminist criteria.

The reflex to protect the national values, culture and identity of the female generations of people who are faced with extinction, exile from their homelands and confiscation of their homes points to a situation that is too vital to be evaluated under the heading of “nationalism and feminism” and consumed within the discourse of patriarchy.

Palestinian women put the freedom of their homeland before their independence.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Russian FM to discuss Gaza with Arab League & OIC on Nov 21

asadian

American Muslims fear anti-Muslim sentiment could escalate into violence

asadian

Asian Cup Qatar to donate revenue from ticket sales for Palestinian aid

asadian

EU’s Borrell has been accused of double standards on war crimes definition

asadian

Israel losing support from global public

asadian

Israeli forces conducted raids across West Bank

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.