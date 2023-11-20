AA: Palestinian women displaying great struggle for existence

SHAFAQNA-Women in Palestinian territories, which have been occupied piece by piece since 1948, have been displaying a great struggle for existence.

Women in the Palestinian territories, which have been occupied piece by piece since 1948, have been displaying a great struggle for existence and women’s activism for the last 75 years. Unfortunately, this women’s struggle is well outside what the “first world” considers acceptable women’s activism. The essence and form of the struggle varies considerably because the world has not seen it, it does not comply with Western feminist criteria.

The reflex to protect the national values, culture and identity of the female generations of people who are faced with extinction, exile from their homelands and confiscation of their homes points to a situation that is too vital to be evaluated under the heading of “nationalism and feminism” and consumed within the discourse of patriarchy.

Palestinian women put the freedom of their homeland before their independence.

Source: aa

