Asian Cup Qatar to donate revenue from ticket sales for Palestinian aid

Asian Cup Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Asian Cup Qatar to donate revenue from ticket sales for Palestinian aid.

The revenues will support Palestinian relief efforts, the football tournament’s local organising committee has announced.

“We will be certain that this corporate social responsibility initiative will benefit those most affected, and that football fulfils its role as a support mechanism for people during the most difficult of times,” said committee chairman Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Qatar will host the Asian Cup beginning in January.

Source: aljazeera

