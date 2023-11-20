American Muslims fear anti-Muslim sentiment could escalate into violence

SHAFAQNA-American Muslims fear the growing anti-Muslim sentiment in the US could escalate into violence after the October 7.

A Muslim postal worker was attacked while wearing a hijab, and many Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian Americans leaders have told CNN they are experiencing post-9/11 levels Islamophobia – or worse. They’ve called on the Biden administration to do more to combat anti-Muslim and anti-Arab bias.

Nicole was walking through an affluent part of Alexandria, Virginia, with a friend last month, when a man approached her and began screaming.

He railed about the hijab she wore, saying she looked Muslim, she said. Her friend corroborated the account.

It was just days after the start of the Israel-Hamas war and the encounter left Nicole feeling rattled, worried and frightened. So much so, that she asked CNN to use only her first name, out of fear for her family’s safety.

“I haven’t stopped wearing hijab. I didn’t after 9/11 either,” she told CNN. “If I have one more person scream at me in public and certainly if someone were to threaten me, I think all bets are off.”

Nicole said she fears the growing anti-Muslim sentiment in the US could escalate into violence.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said the US is experiencing an “unprecedented” increase in reported anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bias incidents in the weeks since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Source: cnn

www.shafaqna.com