English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsSci-Tech

Research: Preclinical studies identified four small pain-inhibiting molecules

0

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- One of 27 million new drug candidates screened in a library improved four types of chronic pain in animal studies, according to a new study. This small molecule, which binds to and indirectly modulates the internal region of calcium channels, outperforms gabapentin without destructive side effects, making it a promising candidate for pain treatment.

According to new research led by the NYU Center for Dental Pain Research and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), a compound — one of 27 million screened in a new drug library potency – has reversed four types of chronic pain in animal studies. Science Daily reported.

Also stated, the small molecule, which binds to the inner region of the calcium channel to indirectly regulate it, performed better than gabapentin without the unpleasant side effects, offering a promising candidate for pain treatment.

“Developing effective pain relief with minimal side effects is critical, but developing new treatments has been challenging,” said Khanna, senior author of the PNAS study. “Instead of directly targeting known pain relief targets, our lab is focused on indirectly targeting proteins involved in pain.”

Source: Science Daily

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Making printed robots with bones, ligaments and tendons using a new laser scanning technique

asadian

Research: High maternal stress during pregnancy is associated with child behavior problems

asadian

Science: Fern proteins fight plant pests and could pave the way for powerful new pesticides

asadian

Nature: EU will allow the use of the controversial herbicide glyphosate for another ten years

asadian

Nature: Britain first approved CRISPR gene editing as a treatment for diseases

asadian

Nature: Why teachers should explore the potential of ChatGPT despite the risks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.