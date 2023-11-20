Research: Preclinical studies identified four small pain-inhibiting molecules

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- One of 27 million new drug candidates screened in a library improved four types of chronic pain in animal studies, according to a new study. This small molecule, which binds to and indirectly modulates the internal region of calcium channels, outperforms gabapentin without destructive side effects, making it a promising candidate for pain treatment.
“Developing effective pain relief with minimal side effects is critical, but developing new treatments has been challenging,” said Khanna, senior author of the PNAS study. “Instead of directly targeting known pain relief targets, our lab is focused on indirectly targeting proteins involved in pain.”
Source: Science Daily