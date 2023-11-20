Research: Preclinical studies identified four small pain-inhibiting molecules

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- One of 27 million new drug candidates screened in a library improved four types of chronic pain in animal studies, according to a new study. This small molecule, which binds to and indirectly modulates the internal region of calcium channels, outperforms gabapentin without destructive side effects, making it a promising candidate for pain treatment.

According to new research led by the NYU Center for Dental Pain Research and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), a compound — one of 27 million screened in a new drug library potency – has reversed four types of chronic pain in animal studies. Science Daily reported.