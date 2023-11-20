USA:Students voice concerns over rise of Islamophobia on UCLA campus

SHAFAQNA- Students voice concerns over rise of Islamophobia on UCLA campus.

The keffiyeh – an Arab headscarf – has historically been a symbol of Palestinian liberation, but since Oct. 7, Some students at University of California, Los Angeles said it has made them and others a target for rising Islamophobia.

Mohammad, a media representative for Students for Justice in Palestine at UCLA, is one of many students who have expressed concerns about rising Islamophobia over the past month.

Campus organizations have held multiple events to draw attention to issues surrounding the 2023 Israel-Hamas war since Oct. 7. Students for Socialism at UCLA have hosted walkouts and teach-ins calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to UC investment in companies tied to the Israeli military.

However, there have also been a number of alleged incidents of Islamophobic harassment on college campuses since October, according to the New York Times.

Mohammad said he has heard about instances of harassment on campus and in Westwood, including those perpetrated both by students and people outside the UCLA community. He added that he has personally experienced harassment on campus when wearing a keffiyeh.

Other students also said they had heard of those wearing keffiyehs being harassed. Afnan Khawaja, a fourth-year computer science student and a member of the Muslim Students Association, said he has heard of many instances of harassment, such as one instance when a girl wearing a keffiyeh was pepper-sprayed in Westwood.

He said he was called a terrorist when he attempted to tell people to stop harassing girls protesting in support of Palestine.

A Palestinian student, who was granted anonymity for safety reasons, said they have heard numerous accounts of people yelling hateful comments at those wearing keffiyehs. While they said they have only heard accounts of physical violence perpetrated by non-students, they added that they have seen students spreading hate speech on campus about Arab students – such as calling them terrorists and Nazis and saying they deserve to be raped and killed.

One Muslim student, who was granted anonymity because of safety concerns, said in an emailed statement that they feel the university should be doing more to guarantee the safety of Muslim students at UCLA. They added that Muslim students have claimed they have experienced harassment and discrimination on campus.