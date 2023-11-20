English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Russian FM to discuss Gaza with Arab League & OIC on Nov 21

0
Russian FM to discuss Gaza situation

SHAFAQNA-Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to engage in discussions with several foreign ministers from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) nations regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip in Moscow on November 21.

“Tomorrow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with delegations of a number of foreign ministers of the Arab League and OIC countries in Moscow, who will arrive in the Russian capital in accordance with the decision taken at the Riyadh summit to discuss the situation around the Gaza Strip,” Zakharova said.

Earlier today, Arab and Muslim ministers urged for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza during their visit to Beijing, marking the initial stage of a diplomatic tour aiming to advocate for an end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

American Muslims fear anti-Muslim sentiment could escalate into violence

asadian

Asian Cup Qatar to donate revenue from ticket sales for Palestinian aid

asadian

AA: Palestinian women displaying great struggle for existence

asadian

EU’s Borrell has been accused of double standards on war crimes definition

asadian

Israel losing support from global public

asadian

Israeli forces conducted raids across West Bank

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.