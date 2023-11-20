Russian FM to discuss Gaza with Arab League & OIC on Nov 21

SHAFAQNA-Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to engage in discussions with several foreign ministers from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) nations regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip in Moscow on November 21.

“Tomorrow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with delegations of a number of foreign ministers of the Arab League and OIC countries in Moscow, who will arrive in the Russian capital in accordance with the decision taken at the Riyadh summit to discuss the situation around the Gaza Strip,” Zakharova said.

Earlier today, Arab and Muslim ministers urged for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza during their visit to Beijing, marking the initial stage of a diplomatic tour aiming to advocate for an end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave.

Source: almayadeen

