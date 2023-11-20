Medical Xpress: Advances in childhood TB prevention welcomed

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Using a common antibiotic can more than halve the risk of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) in children, according to findings presented this week at a lung health conference.



According to Medical Xpress, this is one of many emerging advances in preventing tuberculosis, which kills about 240,000 children each year, the majority of whom are under 5 years old.



Researchers from the Desmond Tutu TB Center at South Africa’s Stellenbosch University, said on Thursday (16 November) at the Union Conference on Lung Health in Paris that administration daily dose of levofloxacin, can reduce the risk of MDR-TB disease in children by 56%.

