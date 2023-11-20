English
WHO: One million children die annually because of wasting

SHAFAQNA- An estimated one million children die annually worldwide because of wasting, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

During his address at the UK Global Food Security Summit in London, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that the world is “a long way from reaching” the eliminating hunger and other forms of malnutrition by 2030 target, a target set in 2015.

Tedros pointed out that globally, 45 million children under the age of five, or one in 15, are suffering from wasting, a condition where they are dangerously thin for their height.

He further noted that nearly 14 million of these children, over one-third, suffer from severe wasting, putting them at the highest risk of mortality. Moderately or severely wasted children are 11 times more likely to die due to their weakened immune response to diseases such as diarrhea and pneumonia.

Source: Anadolu Agency

