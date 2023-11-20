Amnesty : 2 Israeli attacks in Gaza must be investigated as war crimes

SHAFAQNA- Two Israeli attacks in Gaza last month in which 46 civilians, including 20 children, were killed must be investigated as “war crimes”, Amnesty said .

“The attacks, which occurred on 19 and 20 October, hit a church building where hundreds of displaced civilians were sheltering in Gaza City and a home in al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza,” Amnesty International said in a statement.

“Amnesty International, based on its in-depth investigation of these events, has determined that these strikes were indiscriminate attacks or direct attacks on civilians or civilian objects, which must be investigated as war crimes,” it added.

Erika Guevara-Rosas, the group’s director of global research, advocacy and policy, urged the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor to take “immediate concrete action” to accelerate the investigation into “war crimes and other crimes under international law opened in 2021.”

Source: Anadolu Agency