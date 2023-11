SHAFAQNA- Yemen’s Ansarullah published pictures and video of the seizure of the “Galaxy Leader” ship.

Yemen’s Ansarullah released pictures and video of the seizure of the “Galaxy Leader” ship, which it said was Israeli and belonged to an “Israeli businessman.”

Earlier Yahya Saree, the military spokesman of Ansarullah, announced the seizure of a ship belonging to an “Israeli businessman” in response to Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Japan has emphasized that this ship is Japanese.

Source: Middle East