Bombardment continue to rage in Gaza as Hamas says approaching truce deal with Israel

SHAFAQNA- Hamas’s Leader Haniyeh says ‘approaching truce’ with Israel as number of dead in Gaza exceeds 13,300. Reports suggest possible three- to five-day pause in fighting. Health ministry says all hospitals in northern Gaza are now out of service.

At least 20 Palestinians killed in attack on Nuseirat refugee camp as Israeli bombardment continues.

More than 13,300 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at about 1,200.

Residential homes, shelters destroyed

Relentless Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip have destroyed residential houses and even United Nations shelters.

In the last hour, new air strikes also targeted a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp, where several Palestinians were wounded. The same camp was targeted this morning in an attack that killed 20 Palestinians. In the north, attacks continued in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital and Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Source: aljazeera

