English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Bombardment continue to rage in Gaza as Hamas says approaching truce deal with Israel

0
approaching truce deal with Israel

SHAFAQNA- Hamas’s Leader Haniyeh says ‘approaching truce’ with Israel as number of dead in Gaza exceeds 13,300. Reports suggest possible three- to five-day pause in fighting. Health ministry says all hospitals in northern Gaza are now out of service.

At least 20 Palestinians killed in attack on Nuseirat refugee camp as Israeli bombardment continues.
More than 13,300 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at about 1,200.

Residential homes, shelters destroyed

Relentless Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip have destroyed residential houses and even United Nations shelters.

In the last hour, new air strikes also targeted a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp, where several Palestinians were wounded. The same camp was targeted this morning in an attack that killed 20 Palestinians. In the north, attacks continued in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital and Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Palestine football team is playing a World Cup 2026 qualifier against Australia in Kuwait

asadian

WHO: Hospitals in Palestine are death scenes

asadian

NGO: 880 Palestinian children detained by Israel this year

asadian

Amnesty: 2 Israeli attacks in Gaza must be investigated as war crimes

asadian

Russian FM to discuss Gaza with Arab League-OIC on Nov 21

asadian

American Muslims fear anti-Muslim sentiment could escalate into violence

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.