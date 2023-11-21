English
NGO: 880 Palestinian children detained by Israel this year

880 Palestinian children detained by Israel

SHAFAQNA-The Israeli army has detained 880 Palestinian children since the start of this year, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement marking World Children’s Day.

“More than 200 children are still in custody, including 26 held under Israel’s policy of administrative detention” without charge or trial,a local nongovernmental organization said Monday.

According to the statement, some 145 Palestinian children were detained by Israeli forces last month.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 9,000 women and children, and more than 30,000 others injured ever since, according to the latest figures.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

